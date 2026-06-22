Yotta invests $6B to increase NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to 30,000

Yotta plans 8,000 B200, 36,000-37,000 GB300

Yotta wants to lead in AI compute capacity by getting 8,000 NVIDIA B200 GPUs running within a month and eyeing another 36,000-37,000 next-generation GB300 or Vera Rubin GPUs in 2027.

Yotta managing director and CEO Sunil Gupta says their Mumbai and Delhi facilities will support both local and international projects: "The demand has been so high, not only from Indian customers but also global customers, that we are extending the 20,000 GPUs to 30,000 GPUs."