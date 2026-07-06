Yotta raises $150 million at $3.9B valuation for AI and cloud
Business
Yotta Data Services, part of the Hiranandani Group, has scored $150 million from private investors, bumping its value up to $3.9 billion.
The plan? Use all that cash to seriously upgrade its AI and cloud technology.
Yotta targets 40,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs
Yotta is putting the money toward scaling its NVIDIA GPU count to over 40,000 Blackwell GPUs over the next four months, which could make it one of the biggest AI compute players outside the US and China.
It is aiming to help turn India into a global AI hub and says its growth plans (including an IPO) are right on track.