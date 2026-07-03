Yotta seeks $1 billion via up to 30% share sale

Yotta to deploy 20,736 NVIDIA GPUs

Launched in 2019, Yotta runs massive data centers near Mumbai and Delhi, offering AI cloud and managed services.

It is investing big: more than $2 billion to roll out 20,736 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs soon, aiming for more than 80,000 GPUs by the end of this financial year.

India's data center capacity is booming too (up from just 296 MW in 2016 to more than 1.6 GW by the end of 2025), thanks to growing AI demand and global investors like Blackstone and Brookfield jumping in.