Yotta to invest $2B in Asia's largest AI supercluster Business Feb 19, 2026

Yotta Data Services is pouring over $2 billion into its Greater Noida data center to set up one of Asia's largest AI superclusters.

The company is investing to deploy 20,000 NVIDIA Blackwell B300 chips, but no completion date is provided.

Plus, NVIDIA will launch an APAC DGX Cloud cluster at Yotta as part of a separate four-year deal worth more than $1 billion.