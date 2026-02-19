Yotta to invest $2B in Asia's largest AI supercluster
Yotta Data Services is pouring over $2 billion into its Greater Noida data center to set up one of Asia's largest AI superclusters.
The company is investing to deploy 20,000 NVIDIA Blackwell B300 chips, but no completion date is provided.
Plus, NVIDIA will launch an APAC DGX Cloud cluster at Yotta as part of a separate four-year deal worth more than $1 billion.
Yotta's setup will have over 40 petabytes of storage
This setup comes packed with ultra-fast 800 Gbps networking, advanced liquid cooling, and over 40 petabytes of storage—ideal for training massive AI models and handling millions of tasks at once.
Yotta already runs 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs; the source does not state a specific FY2027 target for reaching 80,000 GPUs.
Yotta can scale its platform beyond 1 million GPUs
Yotta is dedicating over 10,000 B300 GPUs to the India AI Mission to help build homegrown AI models.
CEO Sunil Gupta says the real challenge for India is access to computing power—Yotta says its platform can scale beyond one million GPUs, though the source does not provide a specific timeline, giving India a stronger spot in global AI.