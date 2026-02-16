Yotta to raise $1B for AI infrastructure boost

Yotta Data Services, a big name in India's data center scene, is gearing up to raise $1 billion through pre-IPO funding and debt. The goal? To ramp up its AI infrastructure as demand for smarter tech keeps rising. CEO Sunil Gupta shared the news at the India AI Impact Summit.

Major investment in AI and NVIDIA partnership Yotta has already poured over $1.5 billion into its AI setup and plans to invest another $2 billion in advanced chips.

An IPO is on the horizon this year, and a major GPU expansion with NVIDIA is also in the works.

Yotta's GPU computing dominance in India With its hyperscale data centers and Shakti Cloud platform, Yotta handles about 75% of all GPU computing capacity in India.

Its massive Navi Mumbai facility is a major site for Yotta, while Shakti Cloud overall includes over 16,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs—soon adding even more powerful B200s.