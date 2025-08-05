You can now order ASUS laptops on Swiggy Instamart Business Aug 05, 2025

ASUS is making it possible to get a new laptop delivered in minutes, thanks to its partnership with Swiggy Instamart.

The service is now live, allowing you to order select ASUS laptops through the app in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata—no more waiting days for your next device.