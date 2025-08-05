You can now order ASUS laptops on Swiggy Instamart
ASUS is making it possible to get a new laptop delivered in minutes, thanks to its partnership with Swiggy Instamart.
The service is now live, allowing you to order select ASUS laptops through the app in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata—no more waiting days for your next device.
These are the laptops available for instant delivery
You'll find the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (₹33,990), Vivobook 15 (₹50,990), and the gaming-ready TUF Gaming F16 (₹74,990) available for super-fast delivery.
This builds on ASUS's earlier quick-delivery accessory launches and is aimed at anyone who needs a last-minute replacement for work or study.
ASUS is all about convenience with this initiative
Arnold Su from ASUS India says this move is all about meeting today's need for immediacy and convenience.
By teaming up with Swiggy Instamart's urban network, ASUS wants to make sure even high-end gadgets are just a few taps—and minutes—away.