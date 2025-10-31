Next Article
You can now schedule USPS pickups for your Amazon returns
Business
Returning stuff to Amazon just got a lot less annoying.
Recently, you can now have USPS pick up your return packages right from your doorstep—no need to hunt for a drop-off spot.
The catch? It's only available in some areas so far, and Amazon hasn't said exactly where.
How to use the service
Just pack up what you want to return, print out the USPS label, and schedule a pickup—USPS aims to swing by within two business days (as long as an adult is home).
If they miss you, you can still drop the package at any Post Office.
This service covers items between one and 6.8kg, making returns less of a hassle for everyone.