Young copywriter says AI cut earnings from ₹2L to ₹40K
Business
A young copywriter saw his career crash after AI tools took over the industry, dropping his monthly earnings from ₹200,000 to just ₹40,000.
He shared how, almost overnight, freelance gigs and jobs vanished as companies switched to AI for content.
Copywriter takes lower-paying lead marketing role
After the layoffs, he landed a lead marketing role at a Hyderabad agency managing Telangana Tourism, but with much lower pay and heavier workload.
He admits feeling frustrated by the lack of creativity around him and handling tasks solo.
Sharing his story online brought support from others encouraging him to see this setback as temporary and focus on upskilling for future opportunities.