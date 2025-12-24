Young investors in India are all about ETFs and index funds now

What else is trending?

Index funds saw their assets jump 16.4% this year to ₹3.2 lakh crore—outperforming both Sensex and Nifty returns.

According to a note from Zerodha Fund House, equity ETFs accounted for 25 lakh new folios in the last 12 months.

Gold ETFs also got a boost, with folios up 56% thanks to global uncertainty.

Analysts think this passive investing wave will keep growing into 2026 as more people get comfortable investing online and learn about these options—passive fund AUM has grown from ₹1.9 lakh crore in 2019 to ₹13.7 lakh crore today!