YouTube contributed over ₹18,000cr to India GDP supporting 9.6L jobs

More Indian YouTubers are making serious money, with over 30% year-on-year growth in channels generating six figures or more in revenue (INR) and over 18,000 channels crossing 1 million subscribers.

Around 73% of monetizing creators now rely on YouTube as their main income source.

Plus, Indian content is catching international eyes (over 15% of watch time comes from outside India), and creative hubs are popping up in cities like Jaipur and Kochi.