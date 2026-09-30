YouTube contributed over ₹18,000cr to India GDP supporting 9.6L jobs
YouTube isn't just for entertainment: it's powering India's economy too.
A new Oxford Economics report says YouTube contributed over ₹180 billion to India's GDP in 2025 and supported over 9.6 lakh full-time equivalent jobs.
Much of this growth comes from independent creators turning their channels into full-fledged businesses, sparking fresh opportunities all over the country.
India 6-figure channels up over 30%
More Indian YouTubers are making serious money, with over 30% year-on-year growth in channels generating six figures or more in revenue (INR) and over 18,000 channels crossing 1 million subscribers.
Around 73% of monetizing creators now rely on YouTube as their main income source.
Plus, Indian content is catching international eyes (over 15% of watch time comes from outside India), and creative hubs are popping up in cities like Jaipur and Kochi.