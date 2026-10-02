YouTube contributed over ₹18,000cr to India's GDP in 2025
Business
YouTube isn't just for entertainment: it gave a massive over ₹18,000 crore boost to India's GDP in 2025.
Indian channels uploaded over 160 million hours of content last year, showing just how central YouTube is in the country.
Teachers say YouTube broadens classroom learning
YouTube is also changing how people learn.
About 89% of teachers who use the platform say it gives students content they would not otherwise have, and 88% find it great for breaking down tricky topics.