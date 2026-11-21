YouTube reaches in-principle $3B settlement over student addiction claims
YouTube has reached an in-principle agreement to potentially pay about $3 billion in a settlement with US school districts that say the platform's features make students addicted.
As part of the deal, YouTube will add product safeguards for teens, but it still needs approval from most districts and a judge in California.
Schools seek mental-health funds, phone limits
Schools argue that things like endless scrolling and recommendation algorithms are hurting students' mental health, not just on YouTube, but also on apps like TikTok, Snap, and Meta Platforms.
They're asking for money to boost mental health support and set limits on phone use in schools.
A related trial against other social media giants is coming up soon, showing just how much tech's role in education is under the spotlight right now.