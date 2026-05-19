YouTube, Snap and TikTok settle Breathitt County mental health lawsuit
Business
YouTube, Snap, and TikTok just settled a big lawsuit from Breathitt County School District in Kentucky. The district claimed these apps played a role in the youth mental health crisis.
The settlements were detailed in court filings in federal court in Oakland, California, right before Meta's own trial with the district kicks off next June.
District sought over $60 million funding
Breathitt County wanted over $60 million to fund a long-term mental health program and pushed for changes to make these platforms less addictive.
While the settlement details are private, this case is one of about 1,200 similar lawsuits from school districts across the country.
It's also seen as a bellwether, meaning it could shape how future cases against social media companies play out.