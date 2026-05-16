YouTube, Snap and TikTok settle Breathitt County School District lawsuit
YouTube, Snap, and TikTok have agreed to settle a lawsuit from Breathitt County School District in Kentucky, which blamed the platforms for fueling a youth mental health crisis and putting extra pressure on schools.
This case is just one of about 1,200 similar lawsuits by school districts across the US
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) hasn't settled. Its trial is set for June 15, 2026.
Breathitt joins thousands of California suits
Breathitt County asked for over $60 million to support student mental health over 15 years and wanted changes to make these apps less addictive.
Their lawsuit is part of a much bigger wave: over 5,700 cases are now grouped together in California courts against social media giants.
This year, a Los Angeles jury on March 25 found Meta and Google negligent in another addiction case involving a young user, awarding $6 million in damages, a decision that could shape what happens next.