YouTube, Snap and TikTok settle Breathitt County School District lawsuit

Breathitt joins thousands of California suits

Breathitt County asked for over $60 million to support student mental health over 15 years and wanted changes to make these apps less addictive.

Their lawsuit is part of a much bigger wave: over 5,700 cases are now grouped together in California courts against social media giants.

This year, a Los Angeles jury on March 25 found Meta and Google negligent in another addiction case involving a young user, awarding $6 million in damages, a decision that could shape what happens next.