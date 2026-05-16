YouTube, TikTok, Snap settle social media addiction case
What's the story
YouTube, TikTok, and Snap have settled a case related to social media addiction. The settlement was announced in court filings on Friday in Oakland, California. The lawsuit was filed by the Breathitt County School District in rural Eastern Kentucky. It is the first case set for trial among several lawsuits seeking damages from social media platforms for their alleged role in a youth mental health crisis.
Confidentiality clause
Terms of settlement not disclosed
The exact terms of the settlements with Breathitt County School District have not been disclosed. A spokesperson for YouTube said, "This matter has been amicably resolved, and our focus remains on building age-appropriate products and parental controls that deliver on that promise." Snap also confirmed an amicable resolution to the case while TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Legal battle
Thousands of similar lawsuits pending in California
There are more than 3,300 addiction-related lawsuits pending in California state court against social media companies. An additional 2,400 cases by individuals, municipalities, states, and school districts have been centralized in the California federal court. In a landmark trial earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google negligent for designing harmful social media platforms. A combined $6 million was awarded to a 20-year-old woman who claimed she became addicted to social media as a child.
Financial claims
Breathitt County seeking $60 million in damages
Breathitt County is one of about 1,200 school districts suing social media companies over claims that they caused a mental health crisis among students. The district has been seeking over $60 million to cover the costs of counteracting social media's impact on students' mental health. It also seeks funding for a 15-year mental health program and a court order requiring these companies to modify their platforms to reduce addictive features.