YouTube, TikTok, Snap settle social media addiction case

YouTube , TikTok, and Snap have settled a case related to social media addiction. The settlement was announced in court filings on Friday in Oakland, California. The lawsuit was filed by the Breathitt County School District in rural Eastern Kentucky. It is the first case set for trial among several lawsuits seeking damages from social media platforms for their alleged role in a youth mental health crisis.

Confidentiality clause Terms of settlement not disclosed The exact terms of the settlements with Breathitt County School District have not been disclosed. A spokesperson for YouTube said, "This matter has been amicably resolved, and our focus remains on building age-appropriate products and parental controls that deliver on that promise." Snap also confirmed an amicable resolution to the case while TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Legal battle Thousands of similar lawsuits pending in California There are more than 3,300 addiction-related lawsuits pending in California state court against social media companies. An additional 2,400 cases by individuals, municipalities, states, and school districts have been centralized in the California federal court. In a landmark trial earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google negligent for designing harmful social media platforms. A combined $6 million was awarded to a 20-year-old woman who claimed she became addicted to social media as a child.

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