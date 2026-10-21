Yuan hits 4 year high on exports and weak dollar
China's currency, the yuan, jumped to its strongest level in four years this week, landing at 6.6765 per US dollar before easing slightly to 6.6791 as of 0250 GMT.
What's behind the boost? Mainly China's booming exports and a weaker US dollar.
So far this year, the yuan has climbed 4.7% against the US dollar, helped along by lower US Treasury yields.
PBOC sets stronger rate $50B inflows
China's economy outperformed expectations last quarter thanks to those strong exports.
The central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), also stepped in by setting a stronger official exchange rate, and foreign money flowed in: Goldman Sachs says $50 billion just in September.
Analysts point out that more companies are choosing to use the yuan lately, but they're also keeping an eye on global tensions that could slow things down.