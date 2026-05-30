Yum Brands explores sale of Pizza Hut to LongRange Capital Business May 30, 2026

Yum Brands, the company behind Taco Bell and KFC, is in exclusive talks to sell Pizza Hut to LongRange Capital.

The deal is not final yet, but it could happen soon.

This move comes after Pizza Hut has lagged behind Yum's other brands, prompting the company to rethink its strategy.