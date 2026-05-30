Yum Brands explores sale of Pizza Hut to LongRange Capital
Business
Yum Brands, the company behind Taco Bell and KFC, is in exclusive talks to sell Pizza Hut to LongRange Capital.
The deal is not final yet, but it could happen soon.
This move comes after Pizza Hut has lagged behind Yum's other brands, prompting the company to rethink its strategy.
Pizza Hut 10-quarter US sales slump
Pizza Hut has had 10 straight quarters of falling US sales and brought in 12% of Yum's revenue in 2025.
Fast-food chains are facing tough times with rising costs and more people choosing healthier options (thanks in part to weight-loss drugs).
Other pizza chains like Papa John's are also considering sales as the industry tries to adapt.