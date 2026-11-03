ZachXBT says suspected $133 million crypto theft involves European firm
Business
A massive crypto theft just got bigger: blockchain sleuth ZachXBT now says the estimated worth of what appears to be a suspected theft involving an unnamed European firm has risen to more than $133 million, including an additional $27 million worth of withdrawals made from centralized exchanges.
He's also calling out a big financial institution in Western Europe for allegedly trying to keep the whole thing quiet.
ZachXBT points to French speaking hacker
The hacker moved funds through 15 different addresses and swapped coins like USDC and Tether for Ethereum and Monero to cover their tracks, laundering at least $30 million.
ZachXBT has ruled out North Korea's Lazarus Group, saying the techniques point to a French-speaking hacker with ties to cybercrime forums.