Zaggle opens fully owned Abu Dhabi subsidiary to expand globally
Business
Zaggle, a fintech company, is setting up a fully owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi to step up its game in fintech, SaaS, and AI.
This move is all about going global and making smarter investments outside India.
New arm to manage group investments
The new arm, likely called Zaggle Holding Limited, will manage group and third-party investments as part of its bigger growth plan.
Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Raj P Narayanam says its Zoyer spend management platform could soon bring in nearly half of the company's revenue.
Zaggle is also aiming for positive free cash flow over the next 18-24 months.