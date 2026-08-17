Zaggle Prepaid stock falls 20% after Q1 FY27 profit slide

Zaggle Prepaid's stock dropped 20% on Monday after its profits slid in the first quarter of FY27.

Even though revenue jumped 27.5% to ₹423 crore, net profit fell 33% to ₹17.5 crore, and margins tightened from 9.2% to 7.3%.

EBITDA stayed flat at ₹31 crore, showing that higher sales didn't translate into better earnings this time.