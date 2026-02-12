Zaggle's Q3 profit jumps 84% YoY to ₹36.3 crore

Income up 56% YoY

With business picking up, Zaggle's income hit ₹534.2 crore for the quarter, but expenses also grew as customer engagement rose—especially on gift cards and rewards.

For the nine months up to December 2025, revenue reached ₹1,289.7 crore and net profit was up at ₹98.2 crore, showing that their strategy of scaling up while keeping costs in check is paying off.