Z.ai's GLM-5.2 nears Anthropic and OpenAI on global intelligence leaderboard
Chinese tech company Z.ai just dropped its latest AI model, GLM-5.2, and it's catching everyone's attention for nearly matching the performance of big names like Anthropic and OpenAI.
Released right after Anthropic put limits on its advanced models, GLM-5.2 has already climbed to fourth place on a global intelligence leaderboard and second in coding skills.
Z.ai plans Shanghai dual listing
GLM-5.2 stands out with its strength in coding and handling complex tasks, thanks to 750 billion parameters and a massive 1 million-token context window.
It runs smoothly on local chips like Huawei Ascend, sidestepping US trade restrictions on NVIDIA tech.
Z.ai is now planning a dual listing in Shanghai to push further toward AGI (artificial general intelligence), riding high after its shares soared 2,000% since January and its market value topped HK$1 trillion ($128 billion).
Enterprise adoption keeps growing too, even as Z.ai raises prices amid tough competition, while staying committed to open-source innovation for future self-evolving systems.