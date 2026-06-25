Z.ai's GLM-5.2 nears Anthropic and OpenAI on global intelligence leaderboard

Z.ai plans Shanghai dual listing

GLM-5.2 stands out with its strength in coding and handling complex tasks, thanks to 750 billion parameters and a massive 1 million-token context window.

It runs smoothly on local chips like Huawei Ascend, sidestepping US trade restrictions on NVIDIA tech.

Z.ai is now planning a dual listing in Shanghai to push further toward AGI (artificial general intelligence), riding high after its shares soared 2,000% since January and its market value topped HK$1 trillion ($128 billion).

Enterprise adoption keeps growing too, even as Z.ai raises prices amid tough competition, while staying committed to open-source innovation for future self-evolving systems.