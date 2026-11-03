Zalando launches 1st AI shopping agent as shares fall 5%
Zalando just rolled out its first AI shopping agent, letting users shop not only on Zalando but across other online stores too.
Even with this cool tech upgrade, the company's shares dropped 5% on launch day.
On the bright side, Zalando's revenue actually grew by 5.1% last quarter to €3.17 billion (about $3.55 billion), beating the €3.15 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG.
Zalando tests 'Zalando Extended' with Westwing
This new AI tool is part of Zalando's push into "agentic commerce," where AI can handle your whole shopping journey from start to finish.
The company is also testing a feature called "Zalando Extended" with Westwing, so you can use the app to shop from other stores, making things even easier for users.
While gross profit margin took a hit because of all these tech investments, Zalando's betting big that smarter tools will keep shoppers coming back in a fast-changing online market.