Zalando launches 1st AI shopping agent as shares fall 5%

Zalando just rolled out its first AI shopping agent, letting users shop not only on Zalando but across other online stores too.

Even with this cool tech upgrade, the company's shares dropped 5% on launch day.

On the bright side, Zalando's revenue actually grew by 5.1% last quarter to €3.17 billion (about $3.55 billion), beating the €3.15 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG.