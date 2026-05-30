Zara India posts 1st sales drop since COVID-19, profits fall

Trent revenue jumps 18.2%

Zara's slowdown comes as global brands and digital-first fashion startups ramp up competition in India's changing market.

Still, parent company Trent isn't slowing down: overall revenue jumped 18.2%, fueled by Zudio's value-fashion boom and growth in smaller cities.

Meanwhile, their premium brand Massimo Dutti had a standout year with sales up 28%.