Zara India posts 1st sales drop since COVID-19, profits fall
Business
Zara just saw its first sales drop in India since the COVID-19 pandemic, with revenue slipping 1.2% to ₹2,749 crore in FY2026.
Profits took a bigger hit, falling 32% to ₹204 crore, showing the fast-fashion favorite is feeling the heat.
Trent revenue jumps 18.2%
Zara's slowdown comes as global brands and digital-first fashion startups ramp up competition in India's changing market.
Still, parent company Trent isn't slowing down: overall revenue jumped 18.2%, fueled by Zudio's value-fashion boom and growth in smaller cities.
Meanwhile, their premium brand Massimo Dutti had a standout year with sales up 28%.