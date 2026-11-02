Zee 5 launches ZAP with Saptharushi to respect viewer privacy
Business
Zee 5 just rolled out ZAP (Zee 5 Audience Platform) with Saptharushi to help brands target ads better without getting creepy about your data.
By blending what you watch on Zee 5 with consented behavioral and transactional signals from participating partners across sectors such as quick commerce and digital payments, brands can reach the right crowd while respecting your privacy.
ZAP aligns with DPDP, rewards planned
ZAP is aligned with the principles of India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework, so your information stays safe and is only used if you're cool with it.
Plus, Zee 5 and Saptharushi are working on co-branded attention and loyalty rewards for premium content and sports fans.