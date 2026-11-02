Zee Entertainment appoints Vohra as chief AI and transformation officer

Vohra brings over 20 years of digital transformation experience, and he is not alone:

Zee has also brought in Tony Thomas (head of AI and transformation), Ashutosh Shukla (head of operations transformation), and Vivek Pandey (Transformation Lead - Advertisement Operations and Advertisement Sales).

Together, they are set to ramp up Zee's use of AI for better performance, smarter operations, and new ways to monetize content.