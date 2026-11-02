Zee Entertainment appoints Vohra as chief AI and transformation officer
Business
Zee Entertainment just named Tushar Vohra as its new chief AI and transformation officer, starting November 2.
He will be driving Zee's big push into artificial intelligence across all its platforms, reporting directly to the deputy CEO and CFO in Mumbai.
Vohra's team set to ramp AI
Vohra brings over 20 years of digital transformation experience, and he is not alone:
Zee has also brought in Tony Thomas (head of AI and transformation), Ashutosh Shukla (head of operations transformation), and Vivek Pandey (Transformation Lead - Advertisement Operations and Advertisement Sales).
Together, they are set to ramp up Zee's use of AI for better performance, smarter operations, and new ways to monetize content.