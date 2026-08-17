Zee Entertainment names Mishra chief marketing officer to strengthen brand
Business
Zee Entertainment just announced Ashish Mishra as its new chief marketing officer.
He will be leading the charge on all things marketing from Mumbai, reporting directly to CEO Punit Goenka.
Mishra's main focus? Making Zee's brand even stronger and rolling out campaigns to keep viewers engaged.
Zee: Mishra shapes strategy, Mahadev reassigned
Along with marketing, Mishra will help shape big-picture projects and work closely with Zee's leadership on long-term growth plans.
CEO Goenka says he trusts Mishra to boost the company's brand game.
Meanwhile, Kartik Mahadev, who has contributed to Zee's marketing function so far, is moving to a new position: details are still under wraps.