Zee Entertainment seeks EGM approval for ₹3,143.5 cr convertible warrants

Zee funds sports and digital

Zee plans to use the funds for big moves: ₹1,000 crore will go into grabbing sports media rights and building production infrastructure.

Another ₹450 crore is set aside for new content, tech upgrades, and digital projects. Plus, it is putting ₹450 crore into boosting its short-form platform Bullet with AI features.

There's also a chunk (₹944 crore) for buying up music content, VFX services, live events, and more.

Shareholders can vote online from July 27-30 if they want in on these plans.