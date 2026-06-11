Zee offers ZEE5 quarterly plan ₹799 for World Cup streaming

Unite8 ₹7/₹9, Elara Securities ₹260-330 cr

For those who prefer watching on TV, Zee's Unite8 Sports channels will air the matches starting at ₹7 per month for standard and ₹9 per month for HD.

Elara Securities estimated Zee's acquisition at ₹260-330 crore, nearly half of what was paid last time, and would need to add approximately 2.5-3 million incremental subscribers, assuming an effective blended ARPU of around ₹400 per subscriber.