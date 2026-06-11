Zee offers ZEE5 quarterly plan ₹799 for World Cup streaming
Zee Entertainment is making it easy to catch all the FIFA World Cup 2026 action on ZEE5.
You can grab a quarterly plan for ₹799, which gets you live match streaming plus access to its content library.
Unite8 ₹7/₹9, Elara Securities ₹260-330 cr
For those who prefer watching on TV, Zee's Unite8 Sports channels will air the matches starting at ₹7 per month for standard and ₹9 per month for HD.
Elara Securities estimated Zee's acquisition at ₹260-330 crore, nearly half of what was paid last time, and would need to add approximately 2.5-3 million incremental subscribers, assuming an effective blended ARPU of around ₹400 per subscriber.
Zee hosts World Cup screenings nationwide
Zee has teamed up with Novex Communications, PVR INOX, and Cinepolis to host official match screenings in cinemas, restaurants, and even colleges, so fans can enjoy the games together across India.