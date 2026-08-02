Zee says ₹3,143.5cr fundraising still on track after SEBI order
Business
Zee Entertainment says its big ₹3,143.5 crore fundraising plan is still on track, even after SEBI's recent order.
Most shareholders (76.6%) gave the green light at a July 31, 2026 meeting.
The plan involves issuing 24.95 crore warrants at ₹126 each, which could bump up the promoter group's stake to 23.8%.
SEBI bars Zee, bans promoters
SEBI has barred Zee from the securities market for two months and stopped promoters Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra from market activities for a year, citing alleged misuse of company property for loans without board approval.
Despite this, Zee says it remains committed to finishing the fundraising and is working with legal advisors to address SEBI's concerns.