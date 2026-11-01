Zee says unrelated to CBI probe into Subhash Chandra loan

Zee Entertainment wants everyone to know it is not part of the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, investigation into its founder, Subhash Chandra. The probe is about alleged misuse of a ₹1,322 crore loan and involves Chandra and related promoter groups.

Zee reassured that "The Company would like to state that the matters are pertaining to Dr. Subhash Chandra and the promoter entities and have no bearing on 'Z' or its operations in any manner," said a Zee Spokesperson.