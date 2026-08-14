ZEE stock jumps 7% after SAT stay on SEBI ban

SEBI had blocked ZEE's fundraising because it claims the company's Hyderabad property documents were used as collateral for loans by promoter-linked groups, without proper approval.

There were also worries that Goenka might sneak back into the market through Sunbright Mauritius Investments despite his one-year ban.

SAT pushed back, asking why SEBI was stopping ZEE now when they could just finish fundraising after the ban ends.

For now, ZEE can access mutual fund units for dividends if they pay SEBI's penalty.