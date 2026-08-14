ZEE stock jumps 7% after SAT stay on SEBI ban
ZEE Entertainment's stock shot up 7% on Friday, August 14, 2026, after a big legal win: the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) put a hold on SEBI's ban that had stopped ZEE and its CEO, Punit Goenka, from trading in the securities market.
Thanks to this interim pause, subject to ZEE depositing the penalty imposed by SEBI, ZEE can now move forward with its ₹3,143 crore fundraising deal with Sunbright Mauritius Investments.
SEBI blocked ZEE fundraising over collateral
SEBI had blocked ZEE's fundraising because it claims the company's Hyderabad property documents were used as collateral for loans by promoter-linked groups, without proper approval.
There were also worries that Goenka might sneak back into the market through Sunbright Mauritius Investments despite his one-year ban.
SAT pushed back, asking why SEBI was stopping ZEE now when they could just finish fundraising after the ban ends.
For now, ZEE can access mutual fund units for dividends if they pay SEBI's penalty.