ZEEL expands into sports, animation and VFX to diversify content
Business
Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) is shaking things up by diving into sports, animation, and VFX to keep things fresh and fuel growth.
CEO Punit Goenka says the rise of digital media, gaming, and animation has inspired ZEEL to look beyond traditional TV.
Now, they're eyeing micro dramas, kids' shows, and live entertainment as new ways to connect with audiences.
ZEEL partners PhantomFX, launches Unite8
To make this happen, ZEEL has teamed up with Oscar-winning studio PhantomFX to level up its kids, fantasy, and mythology content.
They're also going all-in on sports: launching four Unite8 Sports channels and snagging broadcast rights for big events like FIFA tournaments, Germany's Bundesliga, and Italy's Serie A.
It's all about keeping up with what viewers want next.