Zeko AI makes it to 'AI by HER' challenge top 30

Zeko AI, a women-led AI talent platform, just landed a spot in the Top 30 of the "AI by HER" Global Impact Challenge at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The three flagship challenges—AI for ALL, AI by HER, and YUVAi—collectively received over 4,650 applications from more than 60 countries—so it's a pretty big deal.

The summit runs February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi The summit runs February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit and was scheduled to address the main plenary on February 19, and the final day includes the GPAI Council meeting and multiple other sessions, including World Bank sessions on compute, digital infrastructure, and economic progress.

Expect huge crowds Expect huge crowds—over 200,000 people—including leaders from 20 nations and tech giants like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman.

There are also over 300 exhibitors from around the globe showing off everything from humanoid robots to fintech security tools.