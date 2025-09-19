Next Article
Zelio E-Mobility gears up for ₹78cr SME IPO
Business
Zelio E-Mobility just got SEBI's approval to launch a ₹78 crore IPO on the SME platform, set to open by the end of September.
The company hopes this move will boost its expansion, with Hem Securities leading the charge as Book Running Lead Manager.
Impressive growth trajectory and future plans
Started in 2021, Zelio already has an installed annual capacity of up to 72,000 electric scooters and three-wheelers a year, selling through 280+ dealers across 20+ states.
For FY25, they pulled in ₹172.19 crore revenue and ₹16 crore profit—growing at impressive double-digit rates since FY23.
The IPO funds are aimed at powering their next phase in India's EV market.