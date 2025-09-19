Zelio E-Mobility gears up for ₹78cr SME IPO

Impressive growth trajectory and future plans

Started in 2021, Zelio already has an installed annual capacity of up to 72,000 electric scooters and three-wheelers a year, selling through 280+ dealers across 20+ states.

For FY25, they pulled in ₹172.19 crore revenue and ₹16 crore profit—growing at impressive double-digit rates since FY23.

The IPO funds are aimed at powering their next phase in India's EV market.