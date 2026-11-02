Zen Technologies posts record quarter, ₹89.54cr profit ₹345.13cr revenue
Business
Zen Technologies, the company known for its defense training and anti-drone tech, just had its best quarter ever.
Their second-quarter profit almost doubled to ₹89.54 crore compared with last year, thanks to a big jump in revenue, ₹345.13 crore this time around.
Zen Technologies records ₹481.81cr fresh orders
In just six months, Zen's net profit hit ₹124 crore with revenues climbing to ₹486.77 crore.
The company picked up fresh orders worth ₹481.81 crore in the second quarter, with its order book at ₹1,375.70 crore as of September 30.
On top of that, they are rolling out fast-track orders ahead of schedule and have filed over 235 patents while shipping over 1,000 training systems worldwide.