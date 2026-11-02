Zen Technologies stock climbs 8.32% on record Q2 revenue ₹345.13cr
Zen Technologies's stock jumped 8.32% on Monday, closing at ₹1,720.60, after the company posted its highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenue: ₹345.13 crore for Q2 fiscal 2027, nearly double what it made last year.
The buzz was real: the stock hit a high of ₹1,805.70 and saw a surge in trading activity with 45.20 lakh shares changing hands.
Zen Technologies EBITDA ₹131.99cr PAT ₹89.54cr
The company's profits are up too: operational EBITDA shot up by 103.9% year-over-year to ₹131.99 crore, and profit after tax adjusted for non-controlling interest climbed to ₹89.54 crore (a jump of 50.7%).
For the first half of fiscal 2027, revenue reached ₹486.77 crore and profit after tax grew to ₹124 crore.
Plus, Zen's consolidated order book is looking strong at ₹1,375.70 crore as of September 30, 2026 (mostly from Indian contracts but with some export wins too).