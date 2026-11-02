Zen Technologies stock climbs 8.32% on record Q2 revenue ₹345.13cr

The company's profits are up too: operational EBITDA shot up by 103.9% year-over-year to ₹131.99 crore, and profit after tax adjusted for non-controlling interest climbed to ₹89.54 crore (a jump of 50.7%).

For the first half of fiscal 2027, revenue reached ₹486.77 crore and profit after tax grew to ₹124 crore.

Plus, Zen's consolidated order book is looking strong at ₹1,375.70 crore as of September 30, 2026 (mostly from Indian contracts but with some export wins too).