Zendesk's new Pune innovation hub is all about AI
Zendesk just launched its new Innovation Hub in Pune, with a big focus on making customer support smarter and faster using AI.
The goal? To help their Resolution Platform solve problems quicker by combining automation, intelligence, and that all-important human touch.
The hub is starting out with nearly 300 team members and plans to grow even more by 2026.
What's happening at the new hub?
This space is where Zendesk's teams—product managers, designers, engineers—work together on AI-powered solutions centered on the Resolution Platform, including AI for email that can automate over 50% of email interactions.
There's also an App Builder for agents, fast knowledge base creation tools, and smart features like data masking and generative search for more personalized help.
Leadership and vision for the future
Vinod Shah is leading the charge at the Pune Hub, bringing over two decades of experience.
Shashi Upadhyay says this move will keep Zendesk agile as they roll out more AI-powered solutions.
It's clear: Zendesk wants to set a new standard for AI-driven customer service.