Zendesk's new Pune innovation hub is all about AI Business Feb 24, 2026

Zendesk just launched its new Innovation Hub in Pune, with a big focus on making customer support smarter and faster using AI.

The goal? To help their Resolution Platform solve problems quicker by combining automation, intelligence, and that all-important human touch.

The hub is starting out with nearly 300 team members and plans to grow even more by 2026.