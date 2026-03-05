Zeno raises $25 million to build electric motorcycles for East Africa
Zeno, a startup making electric motorcycles with quick-swap batteries for East Africa's bodaboda riders, just raised $25 million in Series A funding.
The round was led by Congruent Ventures, with support from Active Impact and Lowercarbon Ventures, plus $4.5 million in debt from Camber Road and Trifecta Capital.
Swappable batteries
Zeno builds Emara electric motorcycles that use swappable batteries—think of it like swapping out your phone battery but for a bike.
Riders can swap batteries at over 150 stations across four countries or charge at home.
The bikes are designed for daily work: they cost half as much to run as gas bikes and have enough torque to handle steep hills even when fully loaded.
More than 25,000 people waiting in line
So far, Zeno has made over 800 bikes (cranking out 70-80 per week) and has more than 25,000 people waiting in line.
Each bike offers up to 100km range, can carry up to 250kg.
Pricing starts at $1,300 without the battery or $2,000 with it—making clean transport a lot more accessible for local riders.