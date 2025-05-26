Zepto joins hands with Truecaller to make your deliveries safer
What's the story
Leading quick commerce company Zepto has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller.
The collaboration aims to improve trust and streamline operations in the fast-paced world of real-time commerce.
By leveraging Truecaller's Customer Experience Solutions, Zepto intends to enhance user engagement at every stage of its customer journey - from onboarding new users to delivering their orders at home.
Trustworthy communication
Solutions to enhance user interactions
Truecaller provides a set of sophisticated communication features that Zepto intends to leverage for maintaining secure and trusted user interactions.
This includes showing the brand name, logo, and a verified badge during calls with Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID.
These capabilities will allow users to instantly recognize and respond confidently during crucial moments like order confirmations, delivery coordination, or support queries.
Features
Advanced Customer Experience capabilities
Zepto plans to leverage other advanced Customer Experience capabilities from Truecaller.
These include Call Reason, which adds context to calls, Video Caller ID, that delivers branded visuals before a call connects, and the Call Me Back feature for easy reconnection.
Zepto will also leverage Verified Campaigns for personalized outreach via branded calls and SMS. This will help the company connect with users in a trusted manner.
Streamlined sign-ups
Truecaller's SDK to simplify user onboarding
Truecaller will power a 1-tap, OTP-less login for Zepto and Zepto Cafe via its SDK.
This is expected to reduce friction at sign-up, minimize drop-offs, and speed up conversions during peak demand periods.
Kaivalya Vohra, Co-Founder of Zepto emphasized on the importance of trusted communication in quick commerce transactions.
He said that their partnership with Truecaller will further safeguard these connections through verified communication channels.