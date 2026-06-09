Zepto files for $1B IPO
What's the story
Zepto, a leading player in the quick commerce space, has filed its updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI). The company is looking to raise $1 billion (approximately ₹9,500 crore) through its initial public offering (IPO). The offering will include a fresh issue worth ₹8,010 crore and an offer-for-sale of 113 million shares by existing shareholders.
Market entry
Zepto eyes July listing
Zepto had confidentially filed its IPO papers with SEBI in December 2025, getting the regulator's nod in May. The company is eyeing a July listing, which would make it the first standalone quick commerce company to list on Indian stock exchanges.
Investor participation
Early investors to sell stakes
In the OFS component of the IPO, early investor Nexus Venture Partners, US-based Contrary Capital and Kaiser Permanente, as well as Dubai-based Razor Capital plan to sell their stakes in the company. Zepto was last valued at $7 billion in October 2025 when it raised $450 million from investors including CalPERS, General Catalyst, Goodwater Capital, and Lightspeed.
Future investments
Proceeds to fund dark store expansion
Zepto plans to use the proceeds from its fresh issue to expand its dark store network across existing and new geographies, as well as fund lease rentals for existing facilities. The company also intends to invest in technology and cloud infrastructure, besides funding marketing and business promotion expenses. In Q4, Zepto processed 210 million orders on its platform, compared with Blinkit's 274 million and Swiggy's Instamart's 113 million.