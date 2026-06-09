Zepto files for $1B IPO

Future investments

Proceeds to fund dark store expansion

Zepto plans to use the proceeds from its fresh issue to expand its dark store network across existing and new geographies, as well as fund lease rentals for existing facilities. The company also intends to invest in technology and cloud infrastructure, besides funding marketing and business promotion expenses. In Q4, Zepto processed 210 million orders on its platform, compared with Blinkit's 274 million and Swiggy's Instamart's 113 million.