Zepto Hoskote warehouse shut, Blinkit Malad West suspended over safety
Business
Quick delivery giants Zepto and Blinkit are in hot water after their warehouses were found breaking food safety rules.
Karnataka officials shut down Zepto's Hoskote warehouse for poor hygiene and labeling problems, while Maharashtra suspended Blinkit's Malad West facility after finding cockroaches and expired food.
Both states say they're serious about keeping unsafe food off your plate.
Indira Canteens inspected, Reliance Retail probed
It's not just the big apps: three Indira Canteens in Bengaluru were also inspected, with one sealed and all facing legal notices as samples go for lab testing.
Even a Reliance Retail outlet in Maharashtra is being checked after larvae turned up in packaged sweets.
Authorities say strict action is coming for anyone ignoring food safety standards.