Zepto to file for $1B IPO in India next month

Zepto , a quick-commerce company known for its 10-minute delivery service, is gearing up for a public filing in June. The company hopes to raise as much as $1 billion through this move. According to Bloomberg, Zepto will start investor roadshows later next month and could launch its IPO as early as July.

Offering IPO to include fresh issue of shares and secondary sales The upcoming IPO from Zepto will likely comprise both a fresh issue of shares and secondary share sales by existing investors. The proceeds from this offering are expected to be used for further expansion of the company. However, the final details including size and timing of the IPO are still under discussion and may change in due course.

Market impact Zepto's IPO could be 2nd billion-dollar offering this year Zepto's upcoming IPO could be the second billion-dollar offering in India this year, after SBI Funds Management's planned share sale. The move comes at a time when the Indian market has been witnessing weak deal-making activity amid concerns over the economic impact of the Iran war. So far in 2026, local companies have raised a total of $3.5 billion through first-time share sales, well below the record levels of the previous two years.

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