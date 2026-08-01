Zepto secures pre-IPO funding, adds to its ₹5,681cr cash pile
Zepto, the quick-commerce startup you've probably seen all over your city, has just reached an agreement to close a big funding round before its IPO.
This fresh investment will add to its existing cash pile of ₹5,681 crore, and the company was debt-free as of March 31, 2026.
Zepto will update its IPO paperwork and aim to hit the stock market soon.
Zepto valued around ₹42,925cr
After this round, Zepto is set to be valued at around ₹42,925 crore (around $4.5 billion), a dip from last year's $7 billion but still huge.
The company runs 1,139 stores and serves nearly 48 million users a year, processing about 1.75 million orders daily.
With more Indian investors coming on board (ownership could rise above 40%), Zepto is setting itself up to take on Blinkit and Instamart once it lists.