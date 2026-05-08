Zepto secures SEBI approval for ₹7,500-₹9,300cr IPO on Indian exchanges
Business
Zepto, the quick commerce startup you probably know for super-fast grocery delivery, just got the go-ahead from SEBI to launch its IPO.
The company is aiming to raise up to $1 billion (about ₹7,500-₹9,300 crore), bringing it closer to being listed on Indian stock exchanges.
Zepto hopes 60-90 day listing
Founded in 2020, Zepto is on track to become India's first pure quick commerce firm to go public.
Now that it has SEBI's approval, the team will update its official documents and hopes to complete the listing in 60-90 days, making Zepto one of the fastest startups in its space to hit the stock market.