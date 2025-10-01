Zepto in final stages of $450M funding at $7B valuation

Zepto , a significant player in the quick commerce space, is in the final stages of raising $450 million (roughly ₹3,900 crore), as per Moneycontrol. The move comes as part of its strategy to expand offerings and scale operations amid stiff competition. The funding round is co-led by California Public Employees's Retirement System (Calpers), a US-based pension fund, and General Catalyst (GC), an existing investor in Zepto.

Investor participation Existing investors to bolster their stakes Along with Calpers and GC, other existing investors such as Avenir, Avra, Lightspeed, Glade Brook, The Stepstone Group and Nexus Venture Partners are also expected to participate in this funding round. The move is aimed at helping these investors maintain their stakes in the company.

Valuation increase Zepto's valuation set to soar The latest funding round will see Zepto's valuation jump to $7 billion, a 40% increase from last year's $5 billion. The company's growth has been fueled by an over 20% increase in order volumes, reported Moneycontrol, citing people familiar with the details. The funds raised will be mainly used for primary capital, directly benefiting Zepto's coffers.

Share deals Secondary share deals to play a role A small portion of the funds raised, between $70-100 million, will come from secondary share deals. In these transactions, early investors sell shares to new ones entering the company. This strategy is often used in funding rounds to allow existing investors to cash out while still keeping their stake in the company through new investments.