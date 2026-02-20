Zepto sets up dark store at India AI Impact Summit

Unlike Zepto 's usual bigger hidden stores, this one is just 1,200 sq ft and uses handheld scanners for speedy packing. Orders placed on the app are delivered by riders to 11 pickup points across the venue. On Feb 17 alone it handled about 1,000 orders—and that jumped to over 1,700 as crowds grew!

Instant delivery makes big events more convenient

The dark store delivers most orders in just 14-16 minutes (and food in as little as five), which is way quicker than waiting in typical food court lines that can take up to half an hour.

It's a cool example of how instant delivery can make big events way more convenient.