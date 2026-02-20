Zepto sets up dark store at India AI Impact Summit
Zepto has set up a special "dark store" right outside Hall 3 at Bharat Mandapam for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Stocked with snacks, drinks, meals from Zepto Cafe, fresh fruits, sunscreen, stationery, and even power banks—serving attendees at the summit, which sources reported roughly 250,000-300,000 registrations.
Dark store is just 1,200 sq ft
Unlike Zepto's usual bigger hidden stores, this one is just 1,200 sq ft and uses handheld scanners for speedy packing.
Orders placed on the app are delivered by riders to 11 pickup points across the venue.
On Feb 17 alone it handled about 1,000 orders—and that jumped to over 1,700 as crowds grew!
Instant delivery makes big events more convenient
The dark store delivers most orders in just 14-16 minutes (and food in as little as five), which is way quicker than waiting in typical food court lines that can take up to half an hour.
It's a cool example of how instant delivery can make big events way more convenient.