Zepto to file $500M IPO in India next week

Filing details

Zepto's IPO process and potential use of proceeds

Zepto is working with Axis Bank, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and the Indian arms of Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings, and Goldman Sachs Group to file its draft prospectus through a confidential route. The company's IPO offering is likely to include a fresh issue as well as secondary share sales by existing investors. The proceeds from these sales are expected to be used for expansion purposes.