Zepto to launch select premium grocery section on its app
Business
Zepto is about to roll out Select, a fresh premium grocery section on its app, targeting folks who want imported foods and gourmet goodies.
The launch is expected in the next few weeks, and it's Zepto's way of tapping into India's growing high-end shopping scene.
Zepto plans lower prices than rivals
With Select, Zepto moves beyond quick everyday buys and aims for affluent customers in India's top cities.
After a successful pilot, it's bringing in premium brands and plans to price some products lower than rivals like Blinkit Gourmet and FirstClub.
Satish Meena, founder of Datum Intelligence, says this could mean bigger baskets and loyal shoppers, but Zepto will need to win over a crowd that already has options.