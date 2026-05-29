Zepto wins SEBI nod for $1 billion IPO, shares fall

Zepto orders rise but investors cautious

Even with the share slump, Zepto's daily orders have jumped from around 1.5 million to over 2.5 million.

But tough competition from Blinkit, Instamart, and BigBasket, plus concerns about profitability, are keeping investors cautious.

Experts suggest waiting for Zepto's draft prospectus before investing; once listed in the next couple of months, Zepto will be the first pure quick commerce player on Indian stock exchanges.